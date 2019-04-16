Autopsy confirms Buleya Lule was killed: Tortured  in Malawi police cell

The Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has released a forensic autopsy report into the death of Buleya Lule in a police cell, a key suspect in the abduction of a boy with albinism, which has confirmed that the deceased died of electrocution as Pathologist Charles Dzamalala has indicated in the report that Lule did not die a natural death.

Lule died in police custody after he appeared in the Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court on February 21 on the first day of trial over the abduction of Goodson Makanjira, 14, from Mphanyama Village, in Traditional Authority Chilikumwendo, Dedza.

The accused, who had pleaded not guilty and was charged together with five others, is said to have been offered the abducted boy by two of the fellow accused, including Makanjira’s step-father, for a price of K800 000.

The autopsy results for Lule dated April 12 2019 revealed that the deceased was electrocuted and hit on the head with some metal bars, stating that the type of the injuries seen constitute torture.

Apart from Pathologist Dzamalala, others involved in the autopsy included criminal investigations police officers, Association of Persons with Ablinim in Malawi (Apam) president Overstone Kondowe and MHRC. It was witnessed by Lule’s relatives.

The report states that Lule died after sustaining three main injuries to the head, tummy and on his buttocks.

MHRC executive secretary, David Nungu said they commissioned pathologist Dzamalala to do the autopsy to help in their inquiry on the matter.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson Timothy Mtambo and his deputy Gift Trapence have said they will continue pushing “to bring to book those response for the killing of Mr Buleya Lule.”

Lule had been among six men who were arrested in connection with the abduction.

The others are Kumbilani Patson, 51, the first accused, Sainani Kalekeni, 44, the second accused; Lukas Kagomo, 36, the third accused; Katiya Mizeck, 42, the fourth accused; Lule, 44, the fifth accused; and Wiskes Gana, 58, the sixth accused.

