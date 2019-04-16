Autopsy confirms Buleya Lule was killed: Tortured  in Malawi police cell

April 16, 2019 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 4 Comments

The Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC)  has released a forensic autopsy report into the death of Buleya Lule in a police cell, a key suspect in the abduction of a boy with albinism, which  has confirmed that the deceased died of  electrocution as Pathologist Charles Dzamalala has indicated in the report that Lule did not die a natural death.

Buleya Lule did not die a natural death, autoposy reveals

Dzamalala: Conducted the autoposy

Death in custody: An autopsy into the death of Buleya Lule who died in a police cell, has revealed that Lule died of electrocution.

Lule died in police custody after he appeared in the Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court on February 21 on the first day of trial over the abduction of Goodson Makanjira, 14, from Mphanyama Village, in Traditional Authority Chilikumwendo, Dedza.

The accused, who had pleaded not guilty and was charged together with five others, is said to have been offered the abducted boy by two of the fellow accused, including Makanjira’s step-father, for a price of K800 000.

The autopsy results for Lule  dated April 12 2019 revealed that the deceased was electrocuted and hit on the head with some metal bars,  stating that the type of the injuries seen constitute torture.

Apart from Pathologist Dzamalala, others involved in the autopsy included criminal investigations police officers, Association of Persons with Ablinim in Malawi  (Apam) president Overstone Kondowe  and MHRC. It was witnessed by Lule’s relatives.

The report states that Lule  died after sustaining three main injuries to the head, tummy and on his buttocks.

MHRC executive secretary, David Nungu said they commissioned pathologist Dzamalala to do the autopsy to help in their inquiry on the matter.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson Timothy Mtambo and his deputy Gift Trapence have said they will continue pushing “to bring to book those response for the killing of Mr Buleya Lule.”

Lule had been among six men who were arrested in connection with the abduction.

The others are Kumbilani Patson, 51, the first accused, Sainani Kalekeni, 44, the second accused; Lukas Kagomo, 36, the third accused; Katiya Mizeck, 42, the fourth accused; Lule, 44, the fifth accused; and Wiskes Gana, 58, the sixth accused.

NYABINGHE WARRIOUR
Guest
NYABINGHE WARRIOUR

if its not anatural death who killed Buleya

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 minutes ago
mjiba
Guest
mjiba

Adachita cholasa, ati cholasa, adachita cholasa ngati nkhumba, mbale wanga uyu. Mzimu wake uwuse mumtendere anafa wopanda mulandu wosagamulidwa, mulandu uli kwa amene anapha bamboyu.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 minutes ago
George
Guest
George

DPP boma worse than the previous regimes, this government MUST go, boma lakuba, kupha. we should not trust these thugs anymore, achoke adzikacheza ndi zidzukulu gogo Mutharika ku USA. azathawa ameneyi.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
13 minutes ago
ZINGALUME
Guest
ZINGALUME

mukatelo mwamaliza no action, nthawi ikwana muyaluka

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
15 minutes ago

