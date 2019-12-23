Babatunde says ‘cheers’ for support

Be Forward Wanderers forward Babatunde Adepoju has sent a thanks giving message to the Nomads family for their tireless support since the player arrived at the Lali Lubani outfit some two years ago.

Babatunde, who gave away the golden boot lead to Silver Strikers striker Khuda Muyaba, said this through a social media post on Sunday December 22 which was also the day the 2019 soccer season curtain was shut down.

He finished the season with 16 goals despite leading for the better part of the season while Muyaba won the golden boot with 21 goals.

“Your support and encouragement have always been the driving factors in my life in my good moments and in my bad moments” wrote the Nigerian forward.

“I want you to know that I appreciate your cordiality with all my life you guys are the best and thanks for always believing in me even if am in doubts” he added.

The player has since promised a great season next year.

“Next year will be the greatest of all! We move….. God over everything…. Merry Christmas and happy New Year in advance” he summed up.

