Mponda hails Pasuwa for trusting youthful squad at Bullets

Nyasa Big Bullets assistant aoach Peter Mponda has hailed his boss Calisto Pasuwa for developing and putting faith in a youthful squad that has just won the club the 15th elite league title.

Mponda was speaking at the end of the team’s final and decisive fixture at the Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday 22nd December 2019 which they won 2-0 to clinch the league title.

Hassan Kajoke and Peter Banda scored a goal each for the People’s Team.

“The 2019 season has been tricky and our Coach Calisto Pasuwa had to take a risk by recruiting and featuring young boys” said Mponda.

Added Mponda: “He received a lot of criticism but here we are today, we have managed to win the league with the youthful players dominating and the critics have been silenced”.

Mponda further said he foresee great talent in the current squad that is capable of winning the club more trophies in the future.

“The boys have shown great talent” he said.

Despite beating Mlatho Mponela 3-0 at the Civo Stadium on the same day, second placed Mighty Be Forward Wanderers needed Bullets to lose or draw to stand a chance at the title, which it last claimed 2017.

Bullets completed their fixtures on 70 points just a single point above their traditional rivals Wanderers.

Bullets head coach Calisto Pasuwa admitted the pressure was on his side as they went into their final and decisive fixture.

The Zimbabwean tactician further described their game against Mponela as tough.

However, he said, they felt good to get what they wanted.

“It was a difficult game but I can say it was a good game as we managed to get what we wanted that’s three points. All in all 2019 season was tough and contentious” Pasuwa said after the match.

On his side, Mike Banda Coach for Mponela conceded the defeat but thanked his charges for the spirited performance.

“It was a great game that befitted the occasion. Both teams prepared well for the showdown” said Banda.

