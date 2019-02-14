Babu Khamisa endorses Chakwera-Mia MCP ticket for Malawi presidency

One of the Thyolo-based politician Babu Khamisa, a former Member of Parliament, has endorsed Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, for Malawi Presidency in the forthcoming watershed election.

He was speaking during a campaign strategy formulation session the party vice president and running mate Sidik Mia organized for southern region parliamentary candidates in Blantyre.

Khamisa, formerly of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), expressed satisfaction for the Chakwera-Mia pair and was confident that the duo will bail Malawi from the current woes.

“This is a serious pair to cure the leadership deficiency and the kleptomaniac tendencies of the current administration,” said Khamisa who promised to help campaign for MCP.

Taking his turn, Mia said he organized the session in order “ to brainstorm, share notes and encourage the candidates to remain focused and resolute in the face of a heated campaign.”

He described the session as “a fruitful exercise” saying the “candidates left energized with the campaign starter-pack materials I donated to each one of them.”

On the impending campaign, Mia vowed that MCP will leave no stone unturned.

“Unlike in the past, MCP has torchbearers in all the 193 constituencies to root for Dr Lazarus Chakwera’s presidential bid. We have the energy to crisscross the country to canvass votes for Dr Chakwera. “Mafuta alipo mu tank” and I promise you that we, as your leaders, will leave nothing to chance!,” said Mia.

He added:“However, the mission to liberate our country from the cartel which is looting and plundering state resources and install a credible leadership is neither a one man show nor it is a 100 men show. It is for every patriotic Malawian to be actively involved.

On this point, Mia appealed to all patriotic Malawians to support Chakwera.

“I appeal to you to convince your friends to convince their friends to vote for Dr Chakwera. In this election, we have Dr Lazarus Chakwera as the only credible and plausible presidential candidate to move Malawi forward. Others have been tried and have proved desperately wanting! Let us #BuildANewMalawi by voting for Dr Lazarus Chakwera as our republican president,” said the MCP’s second in command.

Going into the May elections, political analysts in the country are describing MCP as the most organized, solid and serious political entity with realistic chances of dislodging the ruling DPP from power.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :