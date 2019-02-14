Your way to become computer system analyst: MSCE 2016 Certification

Microsoft is not a new company and it is popular among people of all ages. The company is mainly known for its Windows Operating System and some other products and devices. Microsoft is a market leader when it comes to computer technologies. The company has worked very hard to build such a good reputation. However, Microsoft is also known for offering a number of different certifications, which are aimed at the individuals who have the computer-science background and want to excel further in the field. Microsoft offers credentials in a number of different IT fields, and here we will talk about MSCE 2016 certification.

About Certification

No matter what kind of credential you get, it will surely help you in your career, one way or another. The same is the case with MCSE 2016 certification: earning this credential will not be so easy, and you will have to study quite seriously if you want to succeed. Anyone who wants to get MCSE 2016 certification has several options to choose from. The credentials under MCSE path include:

Business Applications

Data Management and Analytics

Cloud Platform and Infrastructure

Mobility

Productivity

No matter which option you choose, you will be required to pass an exam, but it is not going to be easy. Even if you pass the certification test, you will have to recertify every three years to maintain the validity of the credential. However, before you rush into MCSE 2016 certification, you should keep in mind that each candidate must have at least 2 years of experience in installing, configuring, designing, and troubleshooting servers, operating systems, and networks to be eligible for the certification.

MSCE 2016 is intended for IT professionals who are already working in the field. The individuals should have advanced skills and knowledge related to the field. To be eligible for MSCE 2016, the candidates must already have MCSA (Microsoft Certified Solutions Association) certification. There is no specific time limit for the preparation of MCSE exams, and the duration of this period mostly depends on the skills of the candidate. However, you should keep in mind that preparing for this credential is not something that you can do very quickly. It can take months or even years to prepare for MCSE certification exams.

If the candidate is someone who has earned a four-year degree and has the experience in the job market, then one might not feel the need to study for MSCE certification exam seriously. However, if you have MCSE 2016 certification, then you can get better jobs. If you are not very sure whether you need this certification or not, just pay attention to these statistics:

Computer Systems Analyst – $87.220/year

Database Administrator – $84,950/year

Computer Support Specialist – $49,390/year

Credentials and Exams

There are five main credentials that are offered to get MCSE certification. Each of these credentials has a number of exams to choose from, but you have to take and pass only one of them to earn the particular credential. Below you will find more about these certifications.

Productivity

The first credential that is offered is Productivity Solutions Expert, and you have to pass one of the 8 exams, among which are 70-342, 70-341, 70-331, 70-332, 70-345 and others.

Business Application

The next credential is known as Business Applications and this certification confirms that you have the skills to manage and work with Microsoft Dynamics 365 technologies. You have to pass one of the 8 exams which include MB2-877, MB6-898, MB6-897, MB6-895 among others.

Cloud Platform and Infrastructure

If you want to earn Cloud Platform and Infrastructure certification, then it means that you have the skills required to run a modern and efficient data center. It also means that you are an expert in systems management, identity management, cloud technologies, storage, networking, and virtualization. To earn this credential, one needs to pass 1 of the 10 exams:

Exam 70-537

Exam 70-414

Exam 70-413

Exam 70-745

Exam 70-744

Exam 70-475

The complete list of the exams you can find on the official Microsoft website.

Data Management and Analytics

The next credential is known as Data Management and Analytics. It gives you the chance to show your skills in building enterprise data solutions, SQL administration, and more. The list of exam provided on Microsoft website include 13 certification exams, among which are such exam codes as: 70-777, 70-775, 70-774, 70-773, 70-768.

Mobility

Mobility certification validates that you possess the skills needed to manage modern devices. The exams you can choose from are as follows:

Exam 70-703

Exam 70-695

Preparation

As mentioned earlier, preparing for MCSE Certification Exams certification is not going to be an easy task to handle, especially if you don’t have enough experience. However, there are still some things that you can do to prepare well for the exam and ace it on the first try. There are many different online study resources that can help you prepare for MCSE certification. There are also many communities on the Internet, where you can find a lot of helpful materials for your studies.

You can also look for video resources. Microsoft itself offers the videos that are taught by Microsoft certified instructors. Also, when you are preparing for any kind of certification, you should never forget practice tests – they can help you a lot during your preparation.

Conclusion

These were some things that you should know about MCSE 2016 certification. If you are someone who is linked to the world of computer science and Information Technology, then you should certainly try to earn this credential. This is because MCSE 2016 certification can open up new doors for you in your career. So, if you ever get the chance to get this certification, then you should take it with open arms.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :