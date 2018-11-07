Bagus rejoins DPP after dumping MCP

November 7, 2018 Osman Faiti -Nyasa Times 5 Comments

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) second deputy secretary general Salim Bagus who last week  announced his resignation from the post and twithdrew his membership from party has rejoined the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)  which he left more than a year ago.

Bagus (L) returns to DPP fold and seen here with Regional Governor south Charles Mchacha

When he dumped MCP, Nyasa Times reported that Bagus was heading back to DPP but he dismissed the assertion.

However, on Wednesday Bagus, who was also MCP’s shadow member of Parliament (MP) for Chikwawa Central, confirmed he is now back in DPP fold.

“I am in DPP after I consulted people in Chikwawa central. People in Chikwawa central are saying I  should join the DPP because they have seen that President Professor Arther Peter Mutharika has done a lot of development and there is need to support him,” said Bagus.

He refused to state the reasons why he left MCP.

Bagus is one of the nomadic politicians in  Malawi, a former Cabinet minister during the Bakili Muluzi’s United Democratic Front (UDF) and also served as National Organising Secretary of Joyce Banda’s People’s Party (PP).

But he said there is nothing wrong in what he does to change parties.

“You do politics when you wish to do it. It is my constitutional right. You do things when you are happy. I cannot be forced to stay in the party where am not happy,” said Bagus.

MCP vice-president Mohammed Sidik Mia  has maintained that the party wish Bagus “well in his political career.”

Agenda Setting Theory
Guest
Agenda Setting Theory

We can say whatever we want to say, politicians don’t recycle themselves, it is people who find such useless politicians useful. So Salim Bagus, whose real name should be Salim Bogus, knows that Malawians are gullible. Unless we stop entertaining them, they will keep on changing parties.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 minutes ago
Vitumbiko
Guest
Vitumbiko

Nonsenu mukuti fwefwe apanu mwachoka zipani zanu kulowa UTM….Izo sivuto koma munthu akalowa DPP…Akangaunde inu munya chaka chino

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
18 minutes ago
POOR MAN FEEL IT
Guest
POOR MAN FEEL IT

KOMA GUYS MAKA MAKA NDICHIYA ANTHU A NDELE PLEASE TAMAKHAZIKIKANI MALO AMODZI CHONNDE

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
46 minutes ago
Chaponda
Guest
Chaponda

Galu weni weni wa munthu wabweranso ku camp ya galu anzake ku DPP….. welcomed by Chacha

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
47 minutes ago
Make Malawi Great
Guest
Make Malawi Great

Tired of this political prostitutes who are irrelevant in this era! When you broke u jump ships no heart to serve the people! Achair rested your time is up enjoy your gambling with casinos sue-ing ur ass!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
47 minutes ago

