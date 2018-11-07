Bagus rejoins DPP after dumping MCP

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) second deputy secretary general Salim Bagus who last week announced his resignation from the post and twithdrew his membership from party has rejoined the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) which he left more than a year ago.

When he dumped MCP, Nyasa Times reported that Bagus was heading back to DPP but he dismissed the assertion.

However, on Wednesday Bagus, who was also MCP’s shadow member of Parliament (MP) for Chikwawa Central, confirmed he is now back in DPP fold.

“I am in DPP after I consulted people in Chikwawa central. People in Chikwawa central are saying I should join the DPP because they have seen that President Professor Arther Peter Mutharika has done a lot of development and there is need to support him,” said Bagus.

He refused to state the reasons why he left MCP.

Bagus is one of the nomadic politicians in Malawi, a former Cabinet minister during the Bakili Muluzi’s United Democratic Front (UDF) and also served as National Organising Secretary of Joyce Banda’s People’s Party (PP).

But he said there is nothing wrong in what he does to change parties.

“You do politics when you wish to do it. It is my constitutional right. You do things when you are happy. I cannot be forced to stay in the party where am not happy,” said Bagus.

MCP vice-president Mohammed Sidik Mia has maintained that the party wish Bagus “well in his political career.”

