Bail, Hospital Orders and Heavy Charges: MCP Leaders Face Turbulent Court Battles in Lilongwe

Malawi’s courts on Monday became the latest battlefield in a fast-escalating political and legal storm involving top figures of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), as separate rulings exposed the gravity—and complexity—of cases facing the opposition leadership.

At the Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court, Vitumbiko Mumba and MCP spokesperson Jessie Kabwila were granted bail in a case where the State has charged them with publishing false information likely to cause public alarm and disorder.

The court ordered the two to each pay K1 million cash bail and report to the police once every fortnight. The matter is scheduled to return to court on 28 January next year.

While the bail ruling offered temporary relief to Mumba and Kabwila, the atmosphere a few kilometres away at the Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court was far more tense.

Chief Resident Magistrate Austin Banda ruled that MCP Secretary General Richard Chimwendo Banda should first be taken to hospital to receive medical treatment before being remanded to prison to await further legal processes.

Chimwendo Banda, alongside Alfred Dallah Kadula, is being linked by the State to an alleged attempted murder case involving Frank Chawanda in 2021—a charge prosecutors argue is serious enough to warrant immediate remand, pending commencement of trial at the High Court.

State prosecutors, led by Prescott Mwayiulipo, told the court that the Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court lacks jurisdiction to try murder-related matters and that the suspects should therefore be sent to prison as they await formal proceedings at the High Court.

However, defence lawyers George Kadzipatike, Khwima Mchizi and Silvester Ayuba James strongly opposed the move, arguing that Alfred Kadula should not be detained, citing an existing High Court order barring police from further arresting him.

They also urged the court to prioritise Chimwendo Banda’s health, telling the magistrate that his condition has deteriorated in custody and that denying him medical care would be inhumane and unlawful.

In his ruling, Magistrate Banda ordered that Chimwendo Banda be taken to hospital immediately, stating that only after medical attention would the court consider his transfer to prison. He declined to make a detailed determination on Kadula’s status at that stage.

The back-to-back court decisions underline the legal pressure mounting on MCP’s top leadership, coming amid growing political tensions, claims of selective justice, and public debate over whether the law is being applied evenly or as a political weapon.

As bail conditions tighten for some and grave charges loom over others, Malawi now watches closely—not just the courts, but the broader implications for democracy, rule of law and political stability in the months ahead.

