Bakili Muluzi’s backlash over hate-speech rebuke: ‘Malawi ex-leader was master of podium slurs’

Former president Bakili Muluzi remarks at the United Democratic Front (UDF) national conference in Blantyre against foul-mouthing political competitors were not taken lying down.

Muuzi said calling President Peter Mutharika names like ‘Amtchona’ was uncalled for and urged Malawians to stop.

“As a person who fought hard to bring democracy, I find it disheartening when people call the President names,” he said.

However, many said the former president was the political connoisseur of politics of castigation, citing his rule from 1994 to 2004 under UDF administration when he ridiculed his political competititors.

Social media was awash with links of Muluzi clips from political rallies he addressed as President and when he was out of power where he was heard ridiculing former vice president Justin Malewezi,former minister Brown Mpinganjira, former opposition leaders John Tembo and Gwanda Chakuamba.

And Times Radio in their popular phone-in programme it was about the comments made by the former president.

Many callers accused Muluzi of mentoring the current crop of politicians in politics of verbal combat.

“We used to listen to Muluzi insulting others when he was in power,”Dudwa Mazibiko who said he was calling from Kasungu said on Times Radio.

Another caller who identified herself as a Nachisale from Lilongwe said Muluzi could not stand on higher moral ground when it comes to politics of insults.

Some, however, defended Muluzi said as elderly statesman he was providing good advice so that those stahding on a platform of transformation should not do politics differently, not more of the same.

Commenting on Facebook, Kondwani Bell Munthali wrote: “I love our hypocrisy. I see people crying out loud that Bakili Muluzi spoke against politics of castigation. Reference his past utterances when he was in power. For the past two weeks the same people have been trying to convince us people change- case study anthu awowo akuti asintha and we should move on and not focus on their past or contributions when they had resemblance of power! I am having fun how much we contradict ourselves…. ngati awowo anasintha, cant Bakili change with age and maturity. I should declare my interest- I am a fan of President Bakili Muluzi as he demystified the office of the President and he had umunthu in him! #2019elections #keyboardpoliticians #factsarestubborn.”

Muluzi was said to be a good political orator in his time and as a matter of political routinization, gifted women in their soprano tone could not control their habit of ululation—“lyo!lyo!lyo! boma ilo!

This could give Muluzi political vigor to say—“Achalume, kuchitekete, ku mtunda wosati masewera… zinthu zatani? Zatotanije?- zasintha!!!!’

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :