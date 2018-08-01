MEC officials refuse to take up positions at Likoma Island

Pollster Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) are playing down reports that preparation for the 2019 tripartite elections at Likoma and Chizumulu islands might negatively be affected after election clerks are refusing to take up their positions.

District Elections Officer Peter Chimsole said the person who successfully passed the interviews for the islands is refusing to take up a position as an election clerk, demanding pay hike and more benefits.

Likoma and Chizumulu islands are touted as some of the most expensive places as services can only be accessed from the mainland of Nkhata Bay.

“The person is refusing to get his job because of meagre salary. He is also demanding hardship allowance,” said Chimsole.

The clerk manages the electoral process.

Chief Elections Officer Sam Alufandika said the absence of the clerk would not affect preparations for the elections, saying there are many stakeholders involved in the preparations for the elections.

“This has no effect at all,” said Alufandika.

He said the hunt for the next clerk is still going on.

Officials from Nice say civic education will still go on.

