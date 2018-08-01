Chima launches manifesto for Chess Association of Malawi presidential race

Chess Association of Malawi (CHESSAM) current General Secretary, Gershom Chima, who is aspiring for the association’s presidency has launched his manifesto in which he plans to get the game to international standard.

Chima said he is capable of lifting chess because of his vast experience and expertise.

The manifesto, dubbed ‘The Future is Bright’, among others mentions chess equipment (boards, clocks, training materials, books) as some of the factors that are derailing chess development in the country.

The manifesto also adds that the disabled deserve recognition and support for them to start playing chess.

Chima said he will address sponsorship problems as well as as dealing with poor participation of kids, ladies, and youths in chess at all levels.

“Inadequate participation by chess members and regional committees in critical CHESSAM decisions that require consultations, and inadequate chess training instructors and qualified arbiters are some of the stumbling blocks my leadership shall strive to address as soon as possible,” said Chima.

He added that the absence of CHESSAM Secretariat, silent clauses in the CHESSAM constitution and more powers given to the president is also affecting the game.

On financial administration, Chima promised to introduce strong measures to enhance transparency and accountability.

He promised to make the chess game attractive.

Said Chima: “Poor participation in international chess tournaments within the region

and abroad, poor participation in chess tournaments by people with disabilities and also the absence of chess database for registered chess players is affecting the game.”

Based on the challenges identified and outlined in his manifesto Chima said his leadership shall strive to achieve to improve skills of chess players at all levels for all gender categories as well as improve capacity of regional leagues.

Chess players who attended the launch at Lilongwe Golf Club kept on clapping hands for Chima and they have welcomed the manifesto describing it as brilliant and achievable.

