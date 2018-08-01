Inmates at Chichiri Prison go for 3 days without food

August 1, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Over 1700 inmates at Chichiri prison in Blantyre have gone for three days without food following Electricity Supply Corporation (Escom) power lines fault.

No food for three days. Prisoners are fed just once a day, due to the small budget that Malawian Government allocates to the penal system. The quality of the food is miserable – six days of Nsima (boiled corn flour with no salt or other ingredients) and boiled beans once a week. As a consequence cases of malnutrition are common.Luca Sola/MSF

Prison spokesperson Julius Magombo confirmed the electric pots are not working but said food is being prepared at Mapanga Prison School in Blantyre.

“We are also depending on well wishers who bring  food,” said Magombo.

He dismissed allegations that the 1750 inmates have gone without food for three days.

However, Nyasa Times sources say those on life-prolonging ARV treatment for those living with HIV, are the ones who suffer most as the drugs need a lot of food to work perfectly in the body.

“Their health can deteriorate if they do not get food, the right food for that matter,” said our source.

Escom officials were seen working on the power lines since Monday.

Escom spokesperson Innocent Chitosi could not comment, saying he was reportedly away in Lilongwe for a meeting.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
QueenB Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
QueenB
Guest
QueenB

Mutharika and his clones are devils. How do they sleep knowing people are hungry because they have ripped everything off from the government? DPP is a govt of empty souls. God is watching. It makes me really mad!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
22 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes