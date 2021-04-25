Balaka based makeup artist drill colleagues

Sharing, they say, is caring, and that is exactly what one makeup artiste is doing.

The beautician is on the bounce not only to share her knowledge, but also her professional skills and expertise.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a complete shutdown not only in Malawi but the world over – and the entire business universe came to a halt to the hilt – forcing the majority of freelance makeup artists industry out of work.

The Malawian makeup artists just like their counterparts globally, became redundant and jobless due to the marauding pandemic.

Doing hair and makeup professionally involves face-to-face, one-on-one and person-to-person contact — the very thing that the entire world has been told to avoid to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus global pandemic.

For these freelance artists, this make their jobs — and for many more others, their primary source of income — it has become an impossibility.

Now these professionals are left to find creative ways to keep their heads above water, both emotionally and financially.

This is the reason why the Malawian renowned and celebrated Balaka-based makeup artist, Cecilia Magaleta organised a training workshop in order to drill other makeup artists on how best to do their job in spite of the ongoing rampaging Covid 19 global pandemic.

Magaleta told Nyasa Times that she brought up together clients and makeup artists to share ideas on how best they can do their job.

She said: “Mainly, the training is all about refreshing their brains but also reminding them to makeup in a mask and gloves and vigorously sanitizing their station and products.”

Magaleta said, she’s far from the only one who has seen her business completely evaporate since the spread of COVID-19.

“I watched all of my jobs for the past months cancel in a matter of hours and l know even some of my friends faced the same thing, ”

She describes the current situation as a “freelancer’s worst nightmare, but was optimistic that with Covid 19 figures on the lowest side they expect their business to come back to normal.

“One thing l also reminded my colleagues that we need to maintain Covid prizes because people have not yet fully recovered,” She said.

Magaleta also reminded her friends that some of the changes seen this year will stay around and that cosmetics bags will get smaller as women abandon lip pencils and contouring sticks due to maskup.

” I also told them that long periods at home have forced many women not to patronise our business, but it’s our hope that as the figures Covid are declining we may get back to our normal business, “said Magaleta

