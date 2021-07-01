Balaka District Council continues to shine

Balaka District Council has been commended for establishing a website that will allow the public to access information easily about the council.

Deputy Minister of Local Government, Halima Daudi, graced the launch of the website on Wednesday and asked the council to always update information on the website for smooth flow of information to the public.

“Today I am here to launch this Balaka District Council website. With this website, people in Balaka and any other Malawian will have access to information on what Balaka District Council is doing regarding the health sector, natural resources, agriculture, education. They can access all that information while seated in their homes,” explained Daudi.

Balaka District Commissioner, Maclloyd Kadam’manja, said the council regarded the innovation as part of the reform areas of extending the access to information to those sections of the society that regard the use of modern technology as a way of sharing and accessing the needed information.

“As a council, the first thing that we noted was that some stakeholders needed information but we could not be available to provide the information. We also looked at how we fared last time in terms of performance assessment. One area that we did not do well was to do with access to information,” said Kadam’manja.

The Performance Assessment Report for 2019/2020 named Balaka District Council as the best performing council in the country at 67%. The report also indicated that the council had done better in its procurement and contract management systems, internal audit systems, public sector reforms and mobilisation of locally generated resources.

Vice President, Saulos Chilima, also named Balaka District Council as an outstanding performer recently during the public sector reforms interface meetings with Eastern Region district councils.

