Balaka District Hospital hosts surgeons from Saudi Arabia: Free operation services

Balaka District Hospital is expected to benefit from the Saudi Arabian surgeons who have been in the country from Monday to assist patients in need of medical operations.

A medical committee of Wamy Incorporation, with support from the Al ehsan and Al bir Trust, has embarked on the exercise to provide free operation services to beneficiaries in the country, especially Balaka and Mangochi districts.

The surgeons are conducting operations on ears, bones and gynaecology-related problems. They are also conducting general surgery which includes conditions such as goitre and fistula among others.

According to one of the doctors, Dr. Abdullah Shbeer, the team will be based in and working with Balaka and Mangochi district hospitals respectively.

Dr. Shbeer, therefore, called on people in the two districts with different medical conditions who may need surgical assistance to visit the two facilities to receive the necessary treatment.

“The programme is a gesture from Saudi Arabia and it targets people from all parts regardless of religious differences.

“Some people might think that it is for the societies belonging to Islamic faith only, but much emphasis should be on that this programme is for every individual,” Shbeer said.

“There were 20 patients requiring different surgical operations and as I am speaking now, 15 of them have already been attended to,” he added.

Balaka District Assistant Environmental Health Officer, Patrick Bonongwe said the hospital will benefit from the initiative considering that some patients who were supposed to be referred to major central hospitals will be operated on right at the hospital.

“Our role is to reach out to every person with awareness of this initiative in different communities,” said Bonongwe.

The medical team will be at Balaka and Mangochi district hospitals for five days and plans are underway to extend the programme to other districts. The team has been serving the two districts for the last four consecutive years.

