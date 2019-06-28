Lilongwe Water Board drills 24 plumbers in modern plumbing

Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) has drilled 24 plumbers in modern plumbing techniques in a bid to improve its service delivery.

The plumbers are from three LWB zones namely northern, central and southern zones. The drilling exercise invited eight plumbers from each zone.

LWB Director of Corporate Services, Moses Mwenye said LWB decided to drill the plumbers to make them at par with the new technology in the plumbing industry.

“As Lilongwe Water Board, we noticed changes in the field of plumbing due to the development of new technology.

“For this reason, we thought it wise to train our plumbers to update their knowledge and skills so that they should work in line with modern technology,” said Mwenye.

He said LWB appreciates the role which plumbers play and that they are fundamental in the generation and connection of water supplying systems in the country, hence the need to update them with the new technology is on the ground.

According to Mwenye, the drilling of plumbers in new technology techniques will minimise the challenges which the water supply body faces in supplying water to its customers in Lilongwe City.

“I am sure that the drilling of our plumbers will reduce issues of water supply to our clients in terms of new water connections and rehabilitation of old and damaged water pipes.

“In count, the skills which the plumbers have been imparted with will also assist in effective and efficient service delivery to our customers,” said Mwenye.

One of the plumbers who have been trained, Towera Munthali, applauded LWB for empowering her with modern plumbing skills, saying the skills will help her to deliver plumbing services professionally and timely.

During this year’s Southern African Employers’ Organisations Conference which was held in Lilongwe, the Employers’ Consultative Association of Malawi (ECAM) stressed on the need for employers in the country to empower their employees with modern technology skills to avoid incompetency in light of the new technology.

