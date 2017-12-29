Balaka Police donates bicycles to Nkaya Police Forum

Nkaya Community Police Forum has received a timely Christmas Gift of four bicycles from Balaka Police Station in order to ease transport problems.

According to Balaka Police Public Relations Officer Sub-Inspector Edith Kachotsa, the bicycles which are 30 in total were donated by UNICEF.

“We received 30 bicycles from UNICEF and all the community policing forums from the 12 T/A’s in Balaka will benefit” said Kachotsa.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Supt. Gideon Chisale who represented Balaka Police Officer In-Charge expressed gratitude towards the support communities render to Police in assisting the Law Enforcers in curbing crimes.

On his part, Traditional Authority Nkaya thanked UNICEF through Balaka Police for the kind gesture.

“The gift will go a long way in assisting my community. Previously we have had problems to even go and report some cases due to transport problems but now, we will be able to work effectively” said T/A Nkaya.

