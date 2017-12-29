Evangelical Association of Malawi donates 17 wheel chairs to children with disabilities

Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) recently donated 17 wheelchairs worthy MK1.5million to children with disabilities in a bid to improve early childhood development in Karonga District.

Speaking when he presented the donation, Deputy Secretary General of EAM, Reverend Grey Mwalabu said children with disabilities find it hard to go to school due to mobility challenges hence do not benefit from early childhood development lessons.

Mwalabu said it is the wish of his organization to ensure that children with disabilities have access to community based childcare centres (CBCCs) and primary schools without any challenges.

He said some children with disabilities are confined in homes due to mobility challenges, and hence the organization donating the wheelchairs to such children.

“As Evangelical Association of Malawi, through Community Action for the Transformation of Children’s Health Project which is funded by Norwegian Church Aid, we promote inclusive early childhood development hence our focus at children with disabilities.

“Through this initiative, we want to empower these children so that they benefit from early childhood development programs just like all other children,” said Mwalabu.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Dyna Mwalasha commended EAM for the donation saying the wheel chairs would go a long way in assisting children with disabilities to be going to school besides attending community social gatherings.

The children were drawn from Paramount Chief Kyungu and Traditional Authority Kilupula in the district.

