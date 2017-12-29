Malawi Police arrest 60 year-old Mulanje man for sex assualt on two schoolgirls

Malawi Police in Mulanje have arrested a 60 year-old man for allegedly defiling two girls aged between seven and nine this month.

Mulanje Police Station Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Gresham Ngwira confirmed the accused, Petrol Yakobe is suspected to have defiled the girls (names withheld).

Ngwira said the sexual assualt victims are believed to have met their fate as they were coming from school when the suspect had offered them some snacks before taking them to a nearby graveyard where he carried out the heinous act.

“The victims later reported the ordeal to one of the members in the village who took up the matter to their parents which led to the arrest of the suspect,” Ngwira added.

The police publicist said Yakobe would be taken to court soon when all investigations have been concluded to answer to a charge of defilement which is contrary to section 138 of the penal code.

Yakobe hails from Malepwete village in the area of Traditional Authority Chikumbu in the district.

