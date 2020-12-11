Ballot papers for 3 by-elections arrive

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Chifundo Kachale today led a delegation which went to Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe to witness the arrival of ballot papers for three by-elections.

The ballot papers are for December 15 by-elections in Mangochi and Phalombe whose initial 2019 parliamentary elections results were a legal battle in the High Court.

The by-elections are scheduled to take place in Phalombe North, Mangochi North East and Mangochi West constituencies.

From KIA, the ballot papers are to be dispatched today to respective councils where by-elections are taking place.

Political parties whose candidates are contesting in the by-elections were present to witness the arrival of ballot papers at KIA.

The total number of boxes received for the three constituencies is 115 according to a packing list prepared by Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing.

Kachale told political party representatives at KIA that the ballots will be distributed to constituencies on Sunday.

Verification in constituencies is expected to take place on Monday.

