Ballot papers for November 10 by-elections jets in Friday

Ballot papers for the 10 November by-elections that will be held Karonga Central, Lilongwe South West and Chikwawa South Ward will arrive in the country on Friday, November 6, 2020.

According to the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), the ballot papers will arrive through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe on flight number EK9318.

“The estimated arrival time is 15.10hrs. The ballot papers will be dispatched same day to the constituencies and ward via the respective councils,” said Sangwani Mwafulirwa, Director of Media and Public Relations at MEC.

Mwafulirwa has since requested political parties and candidates to send two representatives to observe the process and also send their representatives to the constituency coordinating centres where they will be stored.

Karonga Central and Chikwawa South Ward fell vacant after the deaths of the occupants while Lilongwe North West fell vacant after Dr. Lazarus Chakwera was declared winner of the fresh Presidential poll held on June 23 this year.

Of particular interest is the Karonga Central Constituency, which has been punctuated by political conflict involving supporters of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM.

The two parties, which formed the Tonse Alliance government, have fielded candidates in the area.

Leonard Mwalwanda, nephew to late Cornelius Mwalwanda, is representing MCP, Frank Tumpale Mwenefumbo contesting on UTM ticket, Florence Nthakomwa on independent ticket whereas Ernest Mwalughali is pursuing the seat on former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ticket.

