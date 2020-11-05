ACB  nab DPP legislator over  public appointments bribery allegations

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member of parliament for Mangochi East, Francesca Masamba for allegedly soliciting money to influence the outcome of a Public Appointments Committee (PAC) of Parliament.

ACB Senior Public Relations Officer, Egrita Ndala said on 4th August, 2020, the Bureau received an allegation that Masamba, a member of PAC, solicited an advantage from Micheal Chiusiwa who was to be interviewed by the PAC for the position of Director of the Office of the Directorate of Public Officers Declarations (ODPOD) in order to influence the decision of the Committee in favour of the said candidate.

Ndala said in a statement that ACB established that Masamba solicited sums of money ranging from K1,000,000.00 to K2,000,000.00 in order to influence the decision of the Committee.

The Bureau arrested Masamba on Thursday, 5th November, 2020 and she likely to be charged with corrupt use of official powers and misuse of public office contrary to Section 25 (1) and 25 B (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act respectively.

Ndala said Masamba will be taken to court after the ACB has interviewed her.

