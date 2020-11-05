Court gives Attorney General deadline  over Makileni employment 

November 5, 2020 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Attorney General Chikosa Silungwe has 14 days to make a decision on whether to deploy embattled former principal secretary Christopher Makileni or pay him a hefty K750 million as compensation.

Attorney General Silungwe given 14 days 

The Industrial Relations Court in Lilongwe has also barred lawyer Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda from representing secretary to the president and cabinet Zangazanga Chikhosi and his deputy Janet Banda.

Makileni’s lawyer Paul Maulidi said the court feels the state should be represented by the attorney general Silungwe himself.

However, government says it would rehire Makileni instead of paying him the K750 million which the court ordered for unfair dismissal.

Maulidi said Makileni has agreed to return to the civil service on condition that he is also compensated with K250 million for loss of government vehicle when he was forcibly out of job.

 

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Top
Top
2 hours ago

shaaaa

0
Reply
shares
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
ACB  nab DPP legislator over  public appointments bribery allegations

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member of parliament  for Mangochi East, Francesca Masamba for  allegedly soliciting...

Close