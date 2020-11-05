Court gives Attorney General deadline  over Makileni employment 

Attorney General Chikosa Silungwe has 14 days to make a decision on whether to deploy embattled former principal secretary Christopher Makileni or pay him a hefty K750 million as compensation.

The Industrial Relations Court in Lilongwe has also barred lawyer Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda from representing secretary to the president and cabinet Zangazanga Chikhosi and his deputy Janet Banda.

Makileni’s lawyer Paul Maulidi said the court feels the state should be represented by the attorney general Silungwe himself.

However, government says it would rehire Makileni instead of paying him the K750 million which the court ordered for unfair dismissal.

Maulidi said Makileni has agreed to return to the civil service on condition that he is also compensated with K250 million for loss of government vehicle when he was forcibly out of job.

