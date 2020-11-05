Police net own senior officers over K900m theft: Minister Chimwendo issues stern warning

November 5, 2020 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times

Malawi Police Service have arrested five of their own senior officers for the suspected theft of K900 million.

Minister Chimwendo Banda: We will not condone any form of malpractice in the security agencies-Pic by Crren Mumba-Mana

National police spokesperson James Kadadzera confirmed of the arrests of the five senior police officers from the positions of assistant commissioners to commissioners some of whom supervised the finance department of the Malawi Police Service at Area 30, the police headquarters.

However, the arrests have been effected from their present working stations in Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu.

Sources say Fiscal police team from Blantyre pounced on their seniors and are currently in police custody.

Minister of Homeland Security, Richard Chimwendo Banda has  since urged police officers in the country to desist from indulging in corrupt acts when discharging their duties if they

are to be trusted by the public.

Chimwendo Banda was speaking Wednesday when he visited Rumphi Police Station and Rumphi Prison.

He warned that government will not tolerate any malpractices of corruption by public officers to ensure professionalism and discipline.

“This is the time to promote professionalism and discipline in the public service so that we can provide quality services to the public and you should, therefore, stop conducting your business as usual.

“I should make it clear that this government will not shield anybody involved in any form of malpractice.

“The government will make sure that the rule of law takes its course if one is found on the wrong side of the law,” said Chimwendo Banda.

He, however, acknowledged challenges such as poor housing for officers, inadequate human and

material resources that the institutions face. He added that the challenges affect the quality of service delivery.

“I understand there are a lot of challenges that these security agencies face. I have been told several challenges including inadequate accommodation for officers, low funding for operations as well as inadequate human resource.

“I pledge that government will do something to address these challenges,” he promised.

Chimwendo said his ministry has already started lobbying for more funding allocations for the institutions’ operations, construction of houses and recruitment of more officers for improved service delivery.-Additional reporting by Carren Mumba, Mana

Benjones87
Benjones87
2 hours ago

Police is number one on corruption.

0
Reply
Nyamazikuluzikulu
Nyamazikuluzikulu
2 hours ago

Opanda okuba wapandidwa

0
Reply
