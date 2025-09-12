Ballot Papers Reach All Corners as MEC Tightens Security Ahead of Polls

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has confirmed that ballot papers for the September 16 General Election have been successfully delivered from its Kamuzu International Airport warehouse to all 229 constituency tally centres, marking a major milestone in preparations for the polls.

MEC chairperson and High Court judge Annabel Mtalimanja told journalists in Lilongwe last evening that the dispatch process was conducted under tight security and full transparency, with political party representatives invited to inspect the materials before distribution. Armed officers accompanied every truck carrying the sensitive electoral cargo.

“All constituencies, including Likoma Island, have received ballot papers. Even in cases where vehicles had to be changed, security officers and party monitors were present to oversee the process,” Mtalimanja assured.

She added that ballot boxes will remain sealed at tally centres until Monday when they will be distributed to polling stations for verification.

MEC also announced that special groups—including polling staff, security agents, and accredited monitors—will be allowed to vote away from their registered stations, provided they obtain clearance from constituency returning officers or district commissioners between now and Monday.

However, elections in Chirunga Ward (Zomba City North) and Blantyre West Constituency have been suspended following the deaths of candidates Abraham Nyondo of Liberation for Economic Freedom and Michael Isaac Chisala of MCP. This leaves 227 constituencies and 502 local government seats in contention, with two candidates already declared unopposed.

While some stakeholders commended MEC’s openness, not all were impressed. UTM director of elections Bright Kawaga praised the process as “satisfactory,” but DPP ICT specialist Mackford Somanje raised concerns over repeated vehicle breakdowns.

“Frequent breakdowns of trucks that MEC assured us were serviced properly raises serious questions on credibility. We will release a detailed report soon,” he warned.

The official 60-day campaign period that began on July 14 will close at 6am on Sunday, September 14, setting the stage for a highly contested election just two days later.

