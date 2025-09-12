Chaos in the Classroom: Education Ministry’s Flip-Flop on School Opening Dates Sparks Outrage

In a dramatic display of confusion and poor leadership, the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has made yet another U-turn on the school calendar—first declaring that the 2025/26 academic year would open on September 15, only to retract the decision hours later and announce a return to the original date of September 22.

The ministry initially argued that the earlier opening would allow students registered to vote in the September 16 General Election to participate fully in the polls. But in the dead of night, a fresh statement was issued backtracking completely and ordering that all schools should indeed stick to the September 22 opening.

“As such, any communication to the contrary, whether circulating on social media or elsewhere, should be disregarded,” the ministry wrote—leaving parents, teachers, and students even more confused.

The sudden reversal has ignited fury across social media, with critics accusing the government of playing games with education and treating learners as pawns in its political chessboard. Education think tanks have also blasted the ministry for its short notice, warning that such policy flip-flops disrupt academic planning, burden parents, and erode public trust in the country’s education system.

The big question now is: How serious is the ministry about the future of Malawian learners when it cannot even stand by its own word for 24 hours?

