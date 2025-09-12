Usi Unveils 12-Point Rescue Plan, Pledges Bold Recovery for Malawi

Vice-President and Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu presidential candidate Dr. Michael Usi yesterday laid out his party’s 12-point Rescue Plan for Malawi, promising a decisive turnaround for the country if elected in next week’s general election.

Speaking at Mtupanyama Village, T/A Likoswe in Chiradzulu, Usi said his government would focus on reviving the economy, fighting corruption, and outlawing political interference in public service recruitment. He stressed that Malawi needs “a strong, stable, and secure environment” to unlock its development potential.

Usi faulted the current administration for presiding over “a sharp deterioration across key economic indicators” despite efforts by past governments to rebuild the country’s foundation. He pledged to deepen regional trade by fast-tracking removal of tariffs and non-tariff barriers, easing customs procedures, and improving trade facilitation so that Malawian businesses can access millions of consumers across the SADC market.

On healthcare, Usi promised free primary healthcare for all Malawians, beginning with women, expectant and breastfeeding mothers, and persons with disabilities. He said every family would be within 7–10 kilometres of a fully equipped health centre staffed by community health workers focusing on prevention and follow-ups.

In agriculture, Usi said his administration would roll out a fertiliser subsidy delivered through interest-free loans channelled via farming clubs and savings groups—ensuring access without the corruption and inefficiencies that have dogged past subsidy programmes.

Queried on why the plan was launched just days before the polls, Usi said there was nothing unusual about the timing:

“I have been talking about these issues throughout the campaign. Today I have simply put them together in one Rescue Plan. It is not too late.”

Group Village Head Mtupanyama praised Usi’s approach, describing it as “unique” because it gave ordinary citizens the chance to ask questions and engage directly with the manifesto.

Usi launched his Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu Party on April 27 at Masintha Ground in Lilongwe and has since crisscrossed the country spreading his message of hope and transformation ahead of the September 16 polls.

