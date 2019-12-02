Bana Ba Kwa Mzikubola Trust set for launch Dec 7

A newly-formed development-oriented organisation, Bana Ba Kwa Mzikubola Trust (BMT), is set to be officially launched on Saturday, December 7 2019, at a function to be held at Kazomba Full Primary School in Mzimba district.

According to a statement co-signed by the Trust’s launch organizing chairman Precious Chisi and the organisation’s publicity secretary Steven Nhlane, the main objectives of BMT are, among others, to promote and uplift educational, health, agricultural, environmental and climate change resilience, cultural and artistic activities within the jurisdiction of Inkosi Mzikubola.

Several activities such as football, netball and local dances have been lined up during the launch whose guest of honour is His Royal Highness (HRH) Inkosi Ya Makhosi M’mbelwa V, who will be accompanied by all his Makhosis to the occasion, according to the statement issued yesterday.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Nhlane said during the launch, the Trust, which is already involved in afforestation projects such as tree planting and charity work, will announce a scholarship scheme for best performing students in Form Four from all Community Day Secondary Schools within the jurisdiction of Inkosi Mzikubola.

“Mzikubola has one of the lowest pass rates at Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) level, not only in Mzimba district but in the country as a whole.

“It’s very bad and embarrassing. This is negatively impacting on students’ selection to district and national secondary schools and eventually limiting their numbers in tertiary institutions. Among other things, the Trust wants to contribute to efforts to change this depressing situation,” said Nhlane.

The founding Trustees are, therefore, inviting all Bana Ba Kwa Mzikubola and well wishers from all parts of the country to this auspicious function which will start at 9am, said the statement.

Nhlane said the Trust is still receiving contributions to meet its budget of K5.5 million for the launching ceremony and appealed to all Bana Ba Kwa Mzikubola and well wishers within and outside the country to contribute generously towards the launch.

According to Nhlane, contributions can be made to the following bank account: Bank account name—Bana Ba Kwa Mzikubola; Name of Bank—National Bank of Malawi; Branch—Henderson Street Branch; Account Number—1006209099; Swift Code—NBMAMWMW. Or contact Precious Chisi on 0 999 114 367 and Kondwani Zulu on 0 999 957 692.

