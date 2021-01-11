Banda signs off with a brace as Bullets wallop KB: Ntopwa beat Karonga Utd

Nyasa Big Bullets’ wonder boy Peter Banda who is set to leave for FC Sherriff Tiraspol of Moldova, where his former teammate, Charles Petro ply his trade, on Sunday played his final game before his trip signing off with a brace to help his club beat Kamuzu Barracks 3-1 in a TNM Super League match played behind closed doors at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Banda scored a stunning goal from a free kick in the 8th minute.

Referee Gift Chicco awarded the free kick just outside the penalty area after the KB’s goalkeeper left his line to clear a ball with his palms outside the box and the attacker stepped forward to convert the set piece.

In the 40th minute, Banda completed his brace in a brilliant fashion. A diagonal excellent pass from Idana found Banda in the penalty box who made no mistake by releasing a grasscutter to the bottom corner to the delight of Pasuwa’s led technical panel, 2-0.

In the 45th minute, it was 3-0. Banda again with a brilliant run from the left flank saw his low cross drive finding Mkanda, who made a simple finish to beat the defenceless Jere.

KB pulled one back in the 80th minute through Gregory Nachipo.

This was a bumpy trip for the soldiers, who also lost 1-0 on Saturday to Red Lions.

At Mpira Stadium in Chiwembe, Ntopwa FC denied Karonga United a chance to go back to Northern Region with 6 or 4 points following their 1-0 victory.

Clement Ng’ombe scored the lone goal for the home team during an exciting encounter played under closed doors.

On Saturday, Karonga inflicted pain to Mighty Wanderers with a 2-0 victory at Kamuzu Stadium and they were hoping to beat Ntopwa in order to have fulfil their Blantyre trip on a high note.

As it stands, Red Lions are on the summit table with 17 points from 8 games followed by Silver Strikers from 8 games accumulating 16 points.

Civil United are on third position with 15 points from 7 games, while Chitipa United anchors the table.

