Secretary for Information dies of Covid-19: Minister says civil service has lost ‘an asset’

January 11, 2021 Quentin Mzumara – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Information Ernest Kantchentche died on Monday morning of Covid-19.

Minister of Information Gospel Kazako announced the death in a brief statement.

He said Kantchetche was an asset for the nation.

“He was diagonised with Covid-19 some two weeks ago and went into self-isolation. We were hoping he would recover but sadly he has died,” said the minister.

Kazako said the ministry has lost “a crucial man in the civil service.”

He said burial for Kantchentche would take place on the same day at Area 18 cemetery in Lilongwe.

Covid-19 has wrecked havoc in Malawi and many more countries. Many cabinet ministers has tested positive and are on quarantine.

President Lazarus Chakwera admitted on Sunday that the country relaxed on the preventive measures.

