Bangwe All Stars gets K13.5m from their Midfielder Robert Saizi Transfer to Zambia’s Zanaco FC

Bangwe All Stars have officially announced that their midfield maestro, Robert Saizi, has inked a two-year pact with Zanaco FC in Zambia, following an impressive trial stint.

The 27-year-old Malawian winger, who debuted under the guidance of Patrick Mabedi, caught the eye of Zanaco FC during his trial period in Zambia, spurning keen interest from Mighty Mukuru Wanderers.

Saizi, instrumental in steering Abel Mkandawire’s squad to a top-eight finish, will see Bangwe pocket MK13.5 million from the transfer to the Zambian side.

“Bangwe All Stars can confirm that midfielder Robert Gomez Saizi has completed his transfer to Zanaco FC. The 20-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the MTN Super League Zambian side for an undisclosed fee.

“The two sides have agreed to include a clause stipulating that Bangwe will receive 20% of any future transfer fees for the player from Zanaco.

“A key figure in the National Football Team and a former Play Football Malawi Academy standout, Saizi joined Bangwe last year on a two-year deal, notching up 9 goals and 4 assists in his debut TNM Super League campaign,” the club’s statement, released on Thursday, confirmed.

Saizi becomes the second Malawian talent to grace the Zambian giants’ ranks after Chawanangwa Kaonga’s arrival at the onset of the 2023 season.

With nine goals and four assists in his maiden top-flight season, Bangwe stands to gain 20% from any potential future sale should Zanaco cash in on their latest acquisition.

The fledgling outfit faces the task of bolstering their squad following the exits of Chikumbutso Salima, Yamikani Mologeni, and Emmanuel Saviel, who are reportedly set for full promotion to FCB Bullets’ senior team after impressive loan spells with Bangwe.

