Bankers date Nyasa BB in Charity Shield final

KB 1 Bullets 2 / Silver 2 Wanderers 0

Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers will meet in the final for the Fam Charity Shield on Sunday, April 7, 2018 following their triumph in semi-final matches played this afternoon at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Shield holders Bullets were the first to book a final berth after fighting from behind to beat FISD Cup champions Kamuzu Barracks 2-1.

The soldiers from army headquarters led the proceedings at half-time- courtesy of a 34th minute strike by Ndaona Daisi, formerly of Silver Strikers.

Bright Phiri leveled for the Carlsberg Cup holders shortly after the resumption before experienced striker Chiukepo Msowoya struck the winner for Bullets six minutes from time.

After the Bullets, KB clash TNM Super League champions Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and Airtel Top 8 kings Silver Strikers stepped onto the turf to battle for the remaining final slot.

It took the Central Bankers just six minutes to scare the champions as Newman Mwamusamale’s cross-like strike ended in the Nomads’ net.

Former Blue Eagles striker Mphatso Phillemon made it 2-0 three minutes to the break with a powerful header of a Timothy Chitedze corner kick, which exposed some shortfalls on the part of Wanderers’ second choice goalkeeper William Thole.

Wanderers’ coach Yasin Osman made a triple substitution on the resumption, bringing in Denis Chembezi, Felix Zulu and Khumbo Ng’ambi for Stanley Sanudi, Joseph Kamwendo and Essau Kanyenda. The veteran coach also brought in Ernest Tambe and Julius Kajembe for Rafik Namwera and Peter Wadabwa, respectively but status quo remained.

Osman conceded defeat after the whistle, saying the opponents displayed more hunger to win the game.

“We did not play as champions. Silver displayed more hunger to win the game than ourselves and deserved to win the match. Things improved after we brought in the young ones, who were winning balls but we had already lost it in the first half,” said Osman.

The coach also lamented the injury of his match maker Yamikani Chester, who only lasted about six minutes on the field.

Silver team manager Francis Songo described the win as a timely morale booster ahead of the new season: “It’s a very good win for us. This shows we are ready for the new season and I hope we will do well again against Bullets in the final tomorrow,” said Songo.

The Bankers face Bullets in the final at the same venue tomorrow with the Nomads expected to line up against Kamuzu Barracks in a third-place play-off, which will curtain-raise the final.

