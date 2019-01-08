Bankers extend Fodya’s contract with 3 years

Silver Strikers Football Club has extended the contract of its youthful defender Mark Fodya with three years.

This means that the naturally born left back will be at the Reserve Bank of Malawi sponsored club until 2021 season.

This comes amid reports that several local clubs including Blantyre giants Be Forward Wanderers were chasing for his signature ahead of the 2019 season kick off.

Silver Strikers Vice General Secretary Innocent Kadam’manja said the club is delighted that finally the player has agreed to extend his stay at the Bankers.

Kadam’manja described Fodya as a dedicated, hardworking, cool, calm and collective footballer.

Meanwhile, another central region outfit Civil Spotting Club has officially announced that they will only take on board new signings from junior teams.

“We are going for youthful players and we will not sign any player who already made his name” said Civil General Secretary Ronald Chiwaula.

Local giants Nyasa Big Bullets and Wanderers have already made one big signings each.

Bullets have roped in defenders Precious Sambani from Namiwawa FC but for the past two seasons he was playing on loan at Wanderers while the nomads have signed Masters Security FC Striker Babatunde.

Both players have signed three year contracts.

