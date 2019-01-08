Ntopwa to face DD Sunshine in finals of  Presidential Womens Cup

Blantyre-based giants Ntopwa Queens will battle it out against Lilongwe side DD Sunshine  in the semifinal of the Presidential Women’s Cup National finals this Saturday at the Bingu National Stadium.

Ntopwa Super Queens

This follows a draw that took place at the Mpira Village on Tuesday morning which saw Northern Region Champions CY Topics draw defending champions Skippers in the other semifinal.

The final  will be played on Sunday at the same venue.

The national champion will receive K3 million which has been hiked from last year’s K2 million while  the runner will  take home K 1 million raised from K 750,000.00.

The two semifinalists will  receive K 500,000 each up from K250,000 while the top goal scorer will get K 50,000.00.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Competitions and Commercial Director Gomezgani Zakazaka said the Presidential Cup is being played as a national play off for the Regional Leagues as it is being contested by the three Regional Leagues’ 2018 champions (Ntopwa-South, DD Sunshine-Centre and CY Sisters -North) alongside the host region’s runners-up Skippers.

“Unlike in the previous editions that saw the Presidential Women’s Cup starting from the district level through to regional phase on knockout basis, this year’s event will conencrtate on the Regional Leagues champions as we aim at creating a National league,” he said.

