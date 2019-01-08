NkhataBay chiefs hail Joyce Banda for pro-poor development agenda

Chiefs in Nkhata Bay have pledged total support to former President and People’s Party (PP) leader Joyce Banda in her quest to achieve sustainable social economic development for the country.

The chiefs had invited Banda to a consultative meeting at Mpamba, in the area of Traditional Authority, T/A Timbiri, in Nkhata Bay on Tuesday.

Banda met the chiefs at World Vision Hall and were drawn from Nkhata Bay North-West constituency and neighbouring constituencies.

The chiefs hailed Banda for spearheading development projects that are of great value to the people of Nkhata Bay.

T/A Timbiri of said the former Head of State performed remarkably well in restoring chief’s dignity within her two year tenure in office – between 2012 and 2014.

Timbiri heaped praise on Banda whom he said initiated various social and economic development projects for the benefit of the people of Nkhata Bay.

T/A Timbiri said it is very unfortunately that some of the projects initiated by Banda have been abandoned.

”We are aware that you are the one who started contruction of Mzuzu-Nkhata Bay road. What else would one ask for from a caring leader,” said Timbiri.

The chiefs have since called upon the People’s Party (PP) President to reason with the authorities to ensure that problems affecting people in the area are dealt with once and for all.

They cited lack of adequate school blocks, Mpamba hospital which is in dilapilated state and Mpamba market as examples of some state projects that have been abandoned.

Meanwhile, Banda has assured the chiefs of her continued support towards social and economic development as well as personal development of every Malawian, especially the less privileged and the vulnerable.

”What I did from 2012 to 2014 was phase one. This time, I am coming with phase two; a pro-poor development agenda that is going to uplift the welfare of fellow Malawians,” said Banda.

She took time to explain on how she intends to uplift lives of rural people especially women through provision of free and portable electricity.

Banda said she will start an initiative that will see every household access electricity for lighting, phone charging and cookery.

The PP President assured the chiefs that she knows which buttons to touch in a bid to ensure that the rural electricity programme as well as other pro-poor programmes are well executed and achieved.

The former Malawi leader also spoke on education, agriculture, health, energy and mining, social protection as well as wealth creation and economic empowerment.

Speaking before Banda was the party’s Vice President for the North, Ralph Mhone who commended Banda for accepting the chief’s call to visit them.

On her way, Banda made an impromptu stop at Sanga Trading Centre where she assured the people of her commitment to address challenges many Malawians are currently facing.

The former Malawi leader is currently on a tour of the northern region.

