Jumani insists on DNA test to prove he is Kamuzu Banda’s son

A 45-year-old Swedish Malawian, claiming to be the biological son of Malawi’s founding president Hastings Kamuzu Banda, has returned; and, says he will involve chiefs to ascertain his claim.

Jim Jumani Johansson made some intriguing allegations about how his identity was concealed and how he had been prevented from returning to Malawi to ascertain his descent.

He said he believed some people were paid to conceal information about his father.

Johannson was in the country last weekend where he met group village headman Malangano in Kasungu—Kamuzu’s home—and is now seeking audience with the family to substantiate his claim.

Reverend James Mwanyongo, of African Methodist Church and Johannson’s spokesman, said Johannson has enough evidence to prove that the former president fathered him.

“He wants to prove his case before the chiefs and the family members. If they will not believe him, he will be compelled to go for a DNA test,” said Mwanyongo.

But Kamuzu Banda’s family member, Ken Kandodo Banda, said Johannson’s claims are baseless.

“If he continues to tarnish the image of the royal family, we will take drastic measures to stop the nonsense,” said Kandodo Banda.

According to Kandodo Banda, Johannson should do a DNA test with a Muhammad Jogee in Sweden who the family already established is Johannson’s father.

Banda, known fondly by his middle name Kamuzu, died in November 1997 aged 101 after ruling Malawi with an iron fist for 30 years.

He was officially unmarried and childless and rumours that his long time confidante and Official Hostess Cecilia Tamanda Kadzamira was more than a civil servant and that the two had children have been refuted ferociously over the years.

Nonetheless Dr. Banda bequeathed most of his estate to Kadzamira, fondly referred to as Mama.

One school of thought is backing Banda’s family claims that Johansson is just an impostor gunning for a stake on the former president’s disputed estate while the other is giving him the benefit of the doubt, saying he cannot be so stupid to insist on DNA tests if he is not sure of the results.

If Johansson’s claims prove to be true it will be the beginning of the unraveling of the Banda jinx.

But if they prove false Banda’s secrets will remain interred with him in his 80m Malawi Kwacha (US$ 400,000) mausoleum in the capital, Lilongwe, for a long time to come.

