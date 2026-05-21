Four Police Recruits Arrested Over Fake MSCE Certificates Hours Before Pass-Out Parade

Blantyre has witnessed a dramatic twist worthy of a police drama script, after four police recruits were arrested for allegedly using fake Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) results to secure training — only to be stopped right at the finish line.

Blantyre Police spokesperson Mary Chiponda confirmed the arrest, saying the recruits were picked up by Fiscal Police and are now facing fraud charges.

“They were picked by Fiscal Police. They are being charged with fraud,” said Chiponda, confirming the development.

The four suspects — identified as Ganizani James, Enosi Banda, Robert Yohane, and Lily Chirwa — were arrested on Wednesday, just a day before they were expected to proudly march at their pass-out ceremony at Kanjedza in Blantyre.

In what can only be described as a painfully ironic timing, the group reportedly made it through most of the training process, only to be stopped at the very last checkpoint — not by an exam question, but by investigators asking, “Are these certificates even real?”

The arrest has turned what was supposed to be a celebration of discipline, courage, and law enforcement into a cautionary tale about shortcuts — especially ones that try to outsmart the system wearing police boots.

The recruits were expected to officially join the Malawi Police Service at tomorrow’s pass-out parade, but instead of polishing their uniforms for inspection, they will now be preparing for fraud charges.

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