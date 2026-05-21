ArtGlo Health Center Speaks Out On Plight Of Refugees At Dzaleka

The Art and Global Health Center Africa (AGHCA) has called for stronger and renewed commitment from all stakeholders in addressing the welfare challenges facing refugees at Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa District.

Speaking on Wednesday in Mzuzu after a screening of the film “We Name Ourselves,” AGHCA Executive Director Rodger Phiri challenged journalists to investigate and report on the harsh realities experienced inside the camp, which was originally designed to host about 12,000 people but now accommodates over 60,000 residents.

Phiri made the remarks during an engagement with members of the Nyika Media Club (NMC), where discussions focused on the living conditions and social challenges facing refugees.

“The film is highlighting the plight of the youth and the people living in the camp. There are a number of pressing social issues they are facing. We have been engaging different stakeholders on this, and we feel journalists should start investigating and writing about the plight of these people,” said Phiri.

He further emphasized the need for a shift in how Malawi handles refugees, noting that the country has largely adopted a system of confinement rather than integration. He warned that this approach has created hidden and often ignored struggles within the camp.

Vice Chairperson of Nyika Media Club, Clementina Pondelani, described the engagement as an eye-opener, urging journalists to take an active role in highlighting the realities faced by refugees through various media platforms.

“Refugees are facing a lot of challenges and we as journalists have a crucial role in exposing untold pressing issues taking place in the camps where they are confined,” said Pondelani.

According to AGHCA, the film “We Name Ourselves,” produced at Dzaleka Refugee Camp, is intended to spark dialogue that could eventually influence policy reforms on how refugees are hosted in Malawi and across Africa.

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