THE CARTEL STATE: Inside Atupele Muluzi’s Radical Call for a ‘Third Liberation’
Malawi is no longer a functioning democracy; it is an economic capture project run by a powerful, multi-layered cartel that controls the government, the courts, the media, and the marketplace.
That is the explosive diagnostic delivered by United Democratic Front (UDF) President Atupele Muluzi during a hard-hitting interview on PODCAST Malawi.
Stepping directly into the center of national debate, Muluzi warned that Malawi has reached a terrifying breaking point. The country, he says, is actively exporting its youngest, brightest minds to foreign countries because local systems have been deliberately engineered to enrich a privileged few while suffocating ordinary citizens.
His solution? A ruthless, citizen-led “Third Liberation.”
1. Anatomy of the Cartel: How Malawi Was Captured
For years, politicians have blamed Malawi’s collapsing economy on global inflation, weather patterns, or simple bad luck. Muluzi rejected those excuses entirely, pointing instead to a deeply entrenched shadow network.
According to Muluzi, this cartel has systematically hijacked the country’s most vital economic arteries:
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The Transport Strangulation: Malawi desperately needs a modern railway system to bring down the astronomical cost of importing fuel and goods. Why doesn’t it happen? Muluzi alleges that powerful elites who own massive trucking fleets intentionally block railway investment to protect their own lucrative transport monopolies.
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The Fertilizer Cash Cow: The Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP)—originally designed to ensure food security for poor farmers—has been twisted. Muluzi argues it has degenerated into a multi-billion-kwacha procurement racket managed by connected elites who prioritize lucrative fertilizer supply contracts over actual agricultural production.
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The Death of Reform: Anyone who tries to break this system is targeted. Muluzi pointed directly to the late Vice President Saulos Chilima, asserting that when Chilima pushed hard for institutional reforms, he was met with immediate, fierce resistance from the state apparatus, culminating in his arrest.
“If you try to reform the system, they isolate you, they target you, and they crush you.”
2. The Illusion of Independence: From Politics to Survival
To understand why Malawi is ripe for a structural explosion, Muluzi looks at the nation’s historical timeline. He breaks it down into three distinct phases:
|Liberation Wave
|The Core Focus
|The Reality Check
|First Liberation (1960s)
|Political Independence
|Ended colonial rule but gave birth to a one-party dictatorship.
|Second Liberation (1990s)
|Multiparty Democracy
|Brought political freedoms but failed to deliver economic liberation.
|Third Liberation (Present)
|Economic Emancipation
|Must be driven by citizens dismantling the cartels.
The tragedy of the Second Liberation, Muluzi notes, is that it created a highly educated class of professionals who no longer enter public service to serve the nation. Instead, government has become the ultimate business venture—a place where people go purely to accumulate personal wealth through corruption and abuse of power.
“Our Biggest Export is Our Children”
The human cost of this economic capture is devastating. Because the domestic economy is suffocated by cartels, Malawi is experiencing a catastrophic brain drain.
“Our biggest export today is our own citizens,” Muluzi lamented. Thousands of desperate young Malawians are fleeing the country in search of basic dignity, working menial jobs abroad because their homeland offers them nothing but poverty and hopelessness.
Worse, when highly successful Malawians in the diaspora try to bring their wealth, innovation, and businesses back home, the system aggressively pushes them out. Muluzi cited the example of prominent businessman Napoleon Dzombe, whose attempts to establish a local fertilizer company were heavily frustrated by bureaucratic red tape and nepotism designed to protect the cartel’s import monopolies.
The Dangerous Silence of the Citizenry
Perhaps the most challenging part of Muluzi’s address was directed not at the current administration, but at Malawians themselves. He sharply criticized the growing culture of silence, warning that politicians are currently enjoying a “free ride” because citizens have stopped demanding accountability.
Furthermore, he warned that tribalism and regionalism are being weaponized by weak leaders to keep the population divided.
However, Muluzi expressed a fierce optimism in Malawi’s youth. He noted that the younger generation is actively beginning to reject tribal alignments, choosing instead to judge leaders strictly on merit, vision, and competence.
The Wave is Coming
Malawi cannot hide from global realities forever. Muluzi linked the growing local frustration to international movements, specifically pointing to the Gen Z protests that shook Kenya, alongside dramatic political shifts in South Africa, Europe, and the United States.
The anger among young Malawians facing joblessness and poor living conditions is bubbling just beneath the surface. The Third Liberation is not a political campaign slogan; it is an inevitable historical correction.
The message to the ruling elite is clear: the current systems designed to keep ordinary citizens dependent and powerless are running out of time. A citizen-led awakening is coming to rewrite Malawi’s social contract—and it will not be stopped.