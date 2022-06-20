Bayer Malawi hands over revitalized boreholes valued at K35m in Mchinji

Bayer Malawi has handed over 24 revitalised boreholes worth K35 million to the people of Mchinji and surrounding areas which will see more than 20,000 people accessing portable water.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at Mlonyeni EPA in Mchinji, Bayer Malawi Country Lead Chikondi Ng’ombe said the donation is in keeping with Bayer’s commitment of investing in and bettering the communities with high impact interventions.

The project, which has been implemented in partnership with Total Land Care.

“At Bayer, we ultimately desire and dream to see a better world where there is good health for all, and hunger to no soul. This is in keeping our value proposition which reads ‘Health for All, Hunger for None.’ We do this by delivering top end crop science and crop protection technologies to millions of farmers every year to enable them maximize harvest.”

“We are fully aware that Water Sanitation and Health (WASH), through portable water, is key in attaining this big dream called ‘Health for All. Hunger for None’.

“That is the reason why we are here to deliver portable water to our brothers and sisters here at Mlonyeni as we pursue our dream,” said Ng’ombe.

She said Bayer is investing in the portable water initiative in many other parts of the world because it believes better access to portable water means healthier communities, and healthier communities ultimately means a more productive nation.

“Going forward, Bayer will continue to roll out a number of value-adding CSR projects. We therefore look forward to a functional and value adding relationship with Government, NGOs and most importantly the communities as we strive to continuously better the lives of our communities together,” said Ng’ombe.

Nataliya Petro, a community representative thanked Baye Malawi for the boreholes saying portable water is the answer to defeating water-borne diseases and the communities will be productive since they would have dealt with the diseases with the access to potable water.

Among those who attended the handover ceremony included Total Land Care Executive Director Zwide Dexter Jere , Anthony Maina Head of Bayer Communications Africa and several government and non-governmental officials.

