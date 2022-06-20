Malawi catholic church to remove one from priesthood

The Catholic Church in Malawi is in the process of removing Thomas Muhosha from priesthood after being found guilty in a case involving the abduction and killing of Macdonald Masambuka, who was a person with albinism.

Secretary for the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM), Reverend Father Henry Saindi, told the local media that Malawian bishops were working on the process of formerly informing Pope Francis, who is head of the Catholic Church in the world and is based at Vatican.

Muhosha will now be an ordinary member within the church as he awaits court sentence on the case on 27th June this year. He was found guilty in the case together with his 12 accomplices.

