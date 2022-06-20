Social media activist Joshua Chisa Mbele case goes to Constitutional court

High Court Judge Anabel Mtalimanja has referred to the Chief Justice a case involving social media influencer Joshua Chisa Mbele who is accused of spreading false news in social media platforms.

Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda is expected to certify so that the case goes to the Constitutional Court

Mbele who is accused of Criminal defamation and publication of offensive communication applied to have his first charge of ‘criminal defamation’ reviewed by the Constitutional Court.

Mbele is challenging the constitutionality of the charge.

Mbele’s lawyer Gilbert Khonyongwa said the matter has been referred to the Chief Justice for certification.

On his part, Pirirani Masanjala Senior State Advocate said at the moment proceedings in the Magistrate Court have been stayed pending determine of the constitutional court issue.

