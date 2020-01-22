BB’s Peter Banda says ‘dream come true’ as season’s top player

Nyasa Big Bullets enterprising teenage striker Peter Banda has cherished his 2019 Player of the season award and has described it as ‘a dream come true’.

Banda was voted as the most outstanding player and he received his award last Friday during an award presentation ceremony organized by Super League of Malawi (Sulom) in conjunction with the sponsors Telecom Networks Malawi (TNM) plc.

The event took place at the Mount Soche Hotel in the commercial city of Blantyre.

“I am very happy with this award. This is the time I was waiting for and it has come to pass that I have been crowned the Player of the Season” Banda is quoted by his club official website www.nbbfc.mw .

Banda admitted it was not easy to make such an achievement.

He however saluted team management, teammates and supporters for their tireless support.

“It wasn’t easy being my first season with the club, but I kept on going because of the overwhelming support I received from the management, fellow players and the supporters,” he said.

This was the 19 year old’s debut season in the elite league.

He joined Bullets from Griffin Young Stars which plays in the lower division.

The player revealed he is itching for more success.

“I am looking forward to another successful season with Bullets,” he said.

