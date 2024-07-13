BDNC gets player of the week award sponsorship

Blantyre and Districts Netball Committee (BDNC) now has a sponsorship for player of the week in the Rainbow Blantyre and Districts Netball League.



According to the agreement by the two sides, every week, a selected player will be getting K50, 000.00 for 12 weeks as well as products from GM Plastic Products who have pumped in K1 million for this particular cause.

BDNC General Secretary, Annie Hanjahanja, said the development was the first in the history of netball in Malawi.

“This is a very big achievement and the first in the history of netball in Malawi. As BDNC, we are grateful to GM Plastic Products for bringing in the player of the week award. This will enable the players to play exciting and competitive games as they fight for the award.

“Our technical team will be identifying players from five games that we usually have in a week and five players will be competing to get one winner with a certain percentage coming from votes from the social media,” explained Hanjahanja.

Marketing Manager for GM Plastic Products, Victor Emment, said many of their products are used by women and it was proper to let them benefit from the products.

Said Emment:“Netball is one sport that represents Malawi well internationally. We thought we can give respect to our women by coming in with this award. We feel this initiative can help to develop netball in this country.”

Bantyre and Districts Netball League is one the oldest leagues for netball in Malawi.

