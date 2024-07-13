Opinion: UTM facing its own metamorphosis

UTM has so far avoided the internal conflicts that have plagued major political parties in Malawi, such as the MCP, DPP, and UDF. However, the events following the tragic death of Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima in a plane crash on June 10, 2024, suggest the party is now ripe for its own internal turmoil.

On July 12, 2024, some UTM Central Executive members held a press conference where, among other things, they announced the decision to exit the Tonse Alliance government. UTM was a major partner in the alliance, with MCP being the leading partner.

The Emotions

Listening to some senior members of UTM speak at their hastily organized press conference in Area 10, one could not help but wonder whether these people have thought through their decision. Pretty soon, these UTM fellows will understand why it is not advisable to make emotional decisions in politics.

Chilima’s tragic death in Chikangawa Forest undoubtedly sparked a wave of emotions across the country. As is typical in such tragic times, people lose their heads; many become confused. Often, the majority of people do not think straight when they lose someone they love or in whom they had invested all their hopes. It is understandable.

There is the running theory, particularly propagated on social media, that Chilima was killed by MCP. Although no one has so far come out clearly on how he was killed by MCP, it seems this is one of the theories that has motivated UTM to make the decision to exit the alliance. This is emotional and dangerous, particularly in the absence of conclusive and expert-led investigations.

It is a fact that the government’s response after the plane carrying Chilima was lost left a lot to be desired, but it is premature for people to begin to make significant decisions based on social media theories.

At the time of his death, Chilima was still in the alliance. If he was addressing the concerns related to the UTM alliance with MCP, he did it so discreetly, away from public scrutiny.

To the general public, UTM was an active and cooperative partner in the Tonse Alliance, with Chilima serving as Vice President of the republic. It is therefore difficult for anyone to claim or make any decision on behalf of Chilima now that he is gone. The UTM decision, therefore, raises both moral and rational questions

Now that Chilima is no longer with us, it is possible that some senior UTM members have taken it as an opportunity to push their agenda within the party, and they want to do it quickly, allegedly under the banner of honoring Chilima. This is not right.

Are these people motivated by personal gain or do they have the party’s best interests at heart? The UTM’s constitution provides clear guidelines for making such decisions, and bypassing these protocols shows a lack of respect for party governance and even the late Chilima, who was an ardent advocate of order and discipline.

Michael Usi has just assumed the party leadership position as Acting President; he needs time to organize the party and guide it towards an elective convention. Only then can a thoughtful decision be made about the alliance.

UTM is currently in a delicate position, and rash decisions could be detrimental. The party already lacks strong structures in rural areas, where the majority of voters are. The UTM brand as a party has been running subservient to Chilima’s brand since it was established.

For UTM, it will not ust be business as usual; there is a lot that the party needs to do to penetrate the hinterland in order to play big in next year’s elections. Emotions do not usually wash under those circumstances.

Using emotions as a campaign strategy for 2025 may be smart but difficult to sustain because it is furiously time-bound. It also needs deft leadership, which is clearly not present among the cahoots that have agitated for the exit decision within UTM.

Pretty soon, all the people that are cheering the decision will walk back to their homes, and UTM will be left alone to move forward. I hope no one is thinking of taking UTM back to the DPP of Peter Mutharika.

