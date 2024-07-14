I am not resigning from Cabinet, challenges UTM Vera Kamtukule, Usi to speak later

Minister of Tourism Vera Kamtukule, who is also a member of UTM which has removed itself from Tonse Alliance, has said that she is not going to resign from cabinet.

In an interview with local media, said: “The reasons for which I accepted the appointment in the first place have not changed so I am not resigning.”

We asked what the reasons were and she responded: “That question should have been asked on July 11 2020 when I took oath of office.”

Meanwhile, UTM acting president Michael Usi, who earlier said he would comment later on his party’s decision, is the State Vice-President.

The UTM withdrawal was announced on Friday in Lilongwe a month after a plane crash claimed the lives of State Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight others.

Chilima was UTM president.

The party cited lack of communication from other alliance partners after the death of Chilima.

When asked if they expected those in government positions to resign, UTM spokesperson Felix Njawala said: “We can’t think for them as a party.”

Meanwhile, political analyst Wonderful Mkhutche said there will be no UTM-related resignations as most would choose their positions over the party.

“They are safer in their government positions, both politically and financially, than with the party. After all, UTM’s pull out from Tonse Alliance has been marred with hastiness and it is hard for one to follow the party out.

“This could have been different if it was done when Chilima was alive,” he observed.

Mkhutche noted that the lack of resignations is a sign of divisions in UTM, but urged it to stick to the decisions.

“They have already crossed the Rubicon. No more coming back to the alliance. To MCP, it is a message that they handled the alliance without certain considerations.

“However, that UTM is divided is clear, even to MCP. But they should not think that the prominent UTM people are not resigning because they are a better party. They remain in government because of government and not MCP,” he said.

MCP publicist Ezekiel Ching’oma said it is possible that factions exist within the UTM, with one faction potentially advocating the dissolution of the alliance.

He said they are waiting for official communication from the UTM.

“Once received, we will convene as a party to strategise the next steps and the nation will be informed accordingly,” he said.

