Be Forward rejects Wanderers push for sponsorship increase

December 30, 2019 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers FC request to their sponsors Be Foward Limited  – the Japese second hand motor vehicle dealer – to have their sponsorship packgage increased has been rejected.

Nomads owe players outstanding bonuses for 13 matches

The club asked the sponsors to review the sponsorship package from the current K150 million ($200 000)  in the wake of Wanderers  financial problems .

The Nomads failed to win the TNM Super League title which could have earned them a $20 000 (about K15 million) bonus.

Chairmean for Wanderers FC Gift Mkandawire confirmed  asking Be Forwad to consider reviewing the sponsorship in the wake of the club’s financial woes.

“But they told us  to respect the contract,” said  Mkandawire.

The Lai Lubani Road outfit  owe  players outstanding game bonuses for 11 wins and two draws.

The players get K35 000 each for a win and half the amount (K17 500) for a draw each.

