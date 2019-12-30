Be Forward rejects Wanderers push for sponsorship increase

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers FC request to their sponsors Be Foward Limited – the Japese second hand motor vehicle dealer – to have their sponsorship packgage increased has been rejected.

The club asked the sponsors to review the sponsorship package from the current K150 million ($200 000) in the wake of Wanderers financial problems .

The Nomads failed to win the TNM Super League title which could have earned them a $20 000 (about K15 million) bonus.

Chairmean for Wanderers FC Gift Mkandawire confirmed asking Be Forwad to consider reviewing the sponsorship in the wake of the club’s financial woes.

“But they told us to respect the contract,” said Mkandawire.

The Lai Lubani Road outfit owe players outstanding game bonuses for 11 wins and two draws.

The players get K35 000 each for a win and half the amount (K17 500) for a draw each.

