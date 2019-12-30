MCP top brass prepare supporters for peace

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) top brass on Sunday conducted political rally in Dowa preaching peace preparing its supporters for any outcome of the Constitutional Court in presidential election nullification case.

Despite heavy downpours the Nkukula Primary School ground at Lumbadzi trading centre, hundreds of MCP loyalists turned up for the rally.

In his address, MCP director of youth Richard Chimwendo Banda said the party encourages peace and wants its supporters to be mindful of that.

“MCP believes in peace and we are urging our youths to maintain that even after court verdict,” said Chimwendo Banda.

Chimwendo Banda was recently criticized for his remarks at a rally in Mponela, Dowa which some people said were inciting youths to protest violently should the election case verdict not go in favour of the party.

However, the legislator told journalists on Sunday that there was nothing wrong in what he said, saying some people misquoted him.

He said everyone has a right to attend any public court hearing.

“Some misguided individuals misquoted me, I never invited violence, ” he denied.

Chimwendo Banda said MCP will defeat all deceptive machinations of darkness peacefully.

Also speaking during the rally was , Dowa South East parliamentarian, Halima Daudi said the meetings was very important in the area because it was aimed at preparing the youths to remain law abiding.

On his part, Ken Kandodo who is Deputy Director of strategic planning, said the party has planned for more political rallies aimed at reaching out to the public.

He said the idea behind the rallies is to ensure peace and calm.

And as judges are preparing their ruling, several groups have been impressing on stakeholders to prepare their supporters for any outcome. They include the Malawi Law Society (MLS), the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR), National Initiative for Civic Education (Nice) Trust, Britain and South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri, who heads the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG).

