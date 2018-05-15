‘Be More’ city races winds up in style: Standard Bank Malawi pleased

The last in the three-series Be More City Races in Lilongwe has lived up to its billing with over 400 taking to the road to finish the 10 kilometre preparatory race in style.

The Lilongwe City Race attracted customers, community, civic leaders and professional athletes.

Standard Bank Chief Executive William le Roux said the Bank was excited with the response from customers, families, Bank employees, fitness enthusiasts, both professional and non-pro athletes during the city races in three major cities of Blantyre,Lilongwe and Mzuzu.

“The Bank is overwhelmed with the support from runners/walkers this morning. The idea of city races aimed to support preparations for participants of the main race on 9 June 2018 and I’m proud to announce that we achieved our objective,” Roux said.

Roux said during the city races, which covered Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu over (insert figure as appropriate) people took part and encouraged people to register and participate in the main race

“Registration for the main race continues and we are encouraging Malawians to join our “Be More Race” club to become part of an exciting journey towards wellness and healthier living,” he said.

Similarly to Blantyre and Mzuzu , Lilongwe City race also covered a distance of 10 km starting from Bank’s office city centre and stretch out to Sanctuary , Parliament building roundabout , Area 18 round about, Area 10 , area 11 to Golden peacock , Capital hotel round about and finish at the BICC .

In Lilongwe John Kayange came first in men category in 35 minutes while Joni Waldron scooped first position in ladies after finishing the race in 47 minutes

The main Be More race on 9 June 2018 will start from the Bank’s head office in City Centre and stretch out to Area 18, Mtandire, Area 49, Area 9, Area 6, Area 47, Area 10 before returning to the City Centre at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC). The total distance is 21.2 kilometres.

In terms of prize money, Standard Bank has staked a total of K2.9 million split into K1.5 million for the first prize, K900, 000 for second prize and K550, 000 for the third prize in 21.2 Km category.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :