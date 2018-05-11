Beata Holdings kits Bwaila Media Stars

Beata Holdings Limited has donated a set of football jerseys to Bwaila Media Stars (BMS).

BMS is a social football arm of Bwaila Media Club, a grouping of central region media practioners.

The donation followed a request by the team to Beata Holdings Limited.

“As a company we believe is assisting where we see it fit. We understand that after some work, people need to relax and exercise and social football is one of such exercises. We help not because we have a lot but we believe in sharing a little we have.” said Beata Holdings Limited Chairperson Ben Phiri.

He added, “It is important, as a promotional and branding company to support those that suppot us, among many is the media.”

BMS executive member Arnold Mnelemba thanked Beata Holdings Limited for the gesture.

“We are very happy for the positive response after we approached the company for the assistance. As a team, we feel energized whenever some companies and individuals come forward to bail us out,” he said.

Apart from BMS, Bwaila Media Club has also Bwaila Media Queens which is a social netball team.

Among other provision of goods and services, Beata Holdings Limited supplies and handles outdoor advertising, printing, construction, mining, power, energy, office furniture and equipment and ICT equipment.

Incorporated under the Companies Act in 2016 after trading as Beata Investments Limited since 2011, the company has two subsidiaries in the name of Beata Printing and Novablanca Suites and Conferences.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :