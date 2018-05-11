Dozens of foreign drug dealers arrested after Malawi police crackdown: ’We’re coming after you’

About 17 foreigners suspected to be drug dealers in the Capital City Lilongwe have been arrested after a huge police operation to deal with an ‘epidemic’ of drug and substance trade across the country.
The arrest of Nigerian Alex Ojukwu nicknamed ‘Old man’ led the detectives to other multiple drug lords who were picked for questioning.
The crackdown came on the back of local communities in the Atea 47bin Lilongwe warned that a growing syndicate in illegal and dangerous drugs will kill and destroy the future of vulnerable Malawian youth.
This comes as Hanif Randera family in Lilongwe agonised over the death of their son Riyagh, 26, in Brazil a few days ago, who reportedly made the trip without the knowledge of his parents , swallowed cocaine-filled conforms to evade detection of the drugs on security checkpoints.
However, some of the swallowed condoms in him bursts .
Nigerian Ojukwu confessed to have bought the young Malawian an airy ticket to Brazil as his drug courier.
Police have launched a drive to eliminate drug dealing by foreign nationals – mostly Nigerians – following reports that Malawian youth are being used by drug lords as peddlers of high-value illicit drugs.
Deprivation, peer pressure and lack of job opportunities are cited among factors contributing to the youth involvement in peddling and substance and drug abuse.
A police top detective warned drug dealers that officers were “coming after them”
“We will continue with this, and my message to those supplying these substances is- we are coming after you. I urge members of the public to contact the police if they are aware of such activity so that we can work with them in an effort to target these dealers,” said the detective who asked not to be named.
Meanwhile, an appeal has been sounded for government and its partners to expedite the passing of laws to regulate drug use and trafficking before more youth are exploited and abused.
Youth should, instead, be given education and employment opportunities to realise their full; productive potential as human capital.
9 Comments on "Dozens of foreign drug dealers arrested after Malawi police crackdown: ’We’re coming after you’"
The blitz is just for show to demonstrate that the Police is doing something and that DPP is indeed serious about dealing with crime and drugs problem. You’ll be surprised that within days, these criminals are back in the streets peddling drugs. Even if the cases go to courts, they will bungle the deliberately so that they’re acquitted for lack of evidence. DPP-led government is benefiting from the whole criminal set up. Very sad for Malawi that our “fathers” are willing to kill an entire generation for quick bucks.
Police learn to value people that know the job than pushing them away to remote areas. People like Bob mtekama need to be well resourced and not be deprived opportunities at work place. He is a top cop who is able and does sacrifice for his country security.
The police are very much benefiting from the proceeds from these deals. These foreigners are in drug deals, money laundering and smuggling of goods into and out of the country all which the police, immigration, MRA know and assist..Just visit all Burundian shops you will find more than 80% smuggled goods. I heard one Burundian saying it has taken almost 5 years since the immigration police flushed them in the residential locations. I dont know how true this is.
Don’t call Police stupid. Fighting drug syndicates or crime is not easy even in well resourced countries.. If anything, give them ideas on how to improve their strategies. Meanwhile, apart from unemployment, achinyamatanenaso akumafuna kukhala moyo woti sanauvutikile hence rash into doing anything they can to quickly get money then azipopnya zinthuzi zamatama mma Instagram etc. I know mlamu wina is a suspect in Blantyre and dpes this ndipo siyekhayo. Workhard. Would you wll.me that as rich s Randera is, the boy did that out f poverty?
Always we are investigating. Everything ends there. No clue on what to do.
We are coming after you – stupid police. You only acted after a lucky slot took place unfortunately of the death of an innocent boy in Brazil. Otherwise you were sitting phwiii or busy helping cadets do their stupid jobs.
Mmmm……….those Police men are also thieves, they eat money from those drug dealers thus why they shield them. Amayenda shop by shop in the city of Lilongwe kupempha ndalama. ikakhala Immigration ndi Mra nde mmmm ma stories mtauni ndiosayamba they demand alot of money to release a person, tikuziona immigration kumatseketsa ma shop kwa kaphiri demanding 150,000 per shop if you are a foreigner may GOD help us. Where are we going?